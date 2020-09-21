VICTORIA -- British Columbia's top health officials will provide their first COVID-19 update since Friday this afternoon.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will announce three days' worth of new COVID-19 infections in a live news conference.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement here LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The province's last COVID-19 update Friday announced the discovery of 139 new cases of the virus and revealed 40 historic cases not previously reported, bringing B.C.'s total number of coronavirus cases to 7,842 since the pandemic began.

The historic cases were discovered between Aug. 11 and Sept. 16, and were not initially counted because the people who tested positive did not have personal health numbers, according to health officials.

There were also three more COVID-related deaths announced Friday, bringing the province's death toll from the virus to 223.

As of Friday, there were 1,803 active cases of the virus across B.C., including 59 people in hospital, 20 of whom were in intensive care.

Most COVID-19 cases in B.C. have been located in the province’s Lower Mainland, with 2,817 discovered in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 4,007 confirmed in the Fraser Health region.

The Island Health region has recorded 196 cases since the pandemic began.

Elsewhere in the province, the Interior Health region has reported 492 cases while the Northern Health region has confirmed 244.

Health officials say that 86 people who live outside Canada have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.