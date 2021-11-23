B.C. seniors urged to get COVID-19 booster shot as soon as possible

Victoria -

British Columbians over the age of 70 are being reminded to get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected from the virus.

B.C.’s seniors advocate says because the effectiveness of the vaccine can diminish over time, people over the age of 70 are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill and requiriring hospitalization as a result of COVID-19.

“This is an incredibly effective vaccine in terms of preventing illness and death,” said Isobel MacKenzie. “That booster shot that seniors will receive is going to amplify that protection.”

MacKenzie says seniors living in long-term and assisted living facilities have already been offered a third booster dose. She says the focus now is to get people living in the community to get their third immunization as soon as it is offered.

“There may be people who are taking a more casual approach to the booster shot than they might have to their first and second shot,” said MacKenzie. “My words of wisdom are to treat this booster as seriously as you treated your second shot because it's really a third shot and it is necessary.”

For seniors to receive their booking invitation for the booster or third dose, they must be registered with the provincial registration system and their immunization record must be up to date.

The B.C. immunization hotline is open seven days a week form 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to verify your registration at 1-833-838-2323.

“Those 70 or older can receive their additional dose as soon as four months, and ideally no more than six months, after their second dose,” said MacKenzie. “My message is very much you need to get this third shot just as much as you needed the second shot.”