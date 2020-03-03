VICTORIA -- A special committee has unanimously recommended that Kate Ryan-Lloyd be appointed B.C.’s new clerk of the legislative assembly.

The position is one of the oldest public offices in the province, created before B.C. joined Confederation, and is a senior management position that holds significant responsibilities across many departments in the legislature.

The clerk oversees a team of approximately 330 permanent and auxiliary employees across 14 different administrative departments in the assembly.

On a day-to-day basis, the clerk’s primary role is to ensure that everyone gathered in the legislative assembly, including the speaker, presiding officers and MLAs adhere to appropriate parliamentary practices. The clerk is also looked to as an authority on how to interpret and apply the legislature’s standing orders.

Ryan-Lloyd, who has served in the legislative assembly for nearly 30 years, is the first woman to ever hold the position.

Before being appointed to the position, she served as the acting clerk for the legislature. She held the position in 2019, when she released a report calling for the legislature to update its dress code for women, which previously forbade any woman who attended the building from wearing short-sleeved attire.

The policy, which dated back to 1980, generated controversy after a sergeant-at-arms asked several women to cover up to conform to the dress code.

Short-sleeved women’s clothing has since been allowed into the legislature.