B.C.'s economy, health care and housing to be the focus of throne speech: Eby

Premier David Eby arrives with ministers before the start of the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. B.C. politicians are returning to the legislature for the spring sitting, starting with a throne speech laying out the government's goals for the months ahead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito Premier David Eby arrives with ministers before the start of the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. B.C. politicians are returning to the legislature for the spring sitting, starting with a throne speech laying out the government's goals for the months ahead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why was the Turkiye-Syria earthquake so bad?

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria on Monday is likely to be one of the deadliest this decade, seismologists said, with a more than 100 km rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian plates.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario