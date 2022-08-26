B.C.'s Discovery Islands becoming a humpback hot spot
It's marvellously symbolic that Nick the humpback whale returns year after year with her offspring to the waters surrounding the Discovery Islands, wedged between B.C.'s remote central coast and Vancouver Island.
She frequents the waters off Cortes Island near Whaletown - once a whaling station and rendering plant set up in 1868 as part of a colonial industry that eradicated humpbacks in the waters off eastern Vancouver Island by the early 20th century.
Now the species is back. Among them is Nick, named for the distinct U-shaped notch in her dorsal fin.
A prolific mother, she's had five calves since 2008 - the most recent this year, said Jackie Hildering, whale researcher and co-founder of the Marine Education Research Society (MERS).
Isolated sightings of humpbacks were reported in the Georgia Strait again in the mid-1980s, but sightings of the massive marine mammals in the Discovery Islands region have skyrocketed in the past decade, becoming one of the hot spots of activity for the baleen giants in the Salish Sea, said Hildering.
“This area has gone from 23 individual sightings in 2015 to around 100 humpbacks feeding off the Discovery Islands four years later,” Hildering said.
“It's a rare good news story where we didn't push humpbacks over the edge and they were able to build a population again,” she said.
The surge in humpbacks in the Discovery Islands and waters of northeast Vancouver Island is not due to population growth alone, Hildering said. But it's still a mystery for whale researchers in the North Pacific as to where the new residents are coming from.
Climate change is a global threat scientists believe could impact humpback recovery worldwide as higher water temperatures potentially change whales' food distribution - possibly resulting in nutritional stress and drops in reproduction, as well as shifts in foraging and breeding grounds or migration schedules.
Humpbacks in southeast Alaska experienced steep population drops along with survival and reproductive rates tied to an intense two-year marine heat wave starting in 2014 that smothered the Pacific coast and was dubbed The Blob.
However, the humpbacks that went missing from Alaska are not the whales showing up in the waters off eastern Vancouver Island, Hildering said.
The humpbacks' return to this region offers residents a chance at redemption if we can take measures that will sustain the whales' conservation. The greatest immediate and preventable threats are still human-caused in the form of boat strikes and entanglement in fishing gear, Hildering said.
Fifty per cent of humpbacks in the region have entanglement scars, she added, noting impacts from boat strikes are harder to determine because whales killed by boats typically sink to the ocean floor.
Humpback hot spots are often areas of heavy boat activity, increasing the risk to the resident whales who return to their favourite haunts each summer to forage. Image courtesy MERS
Nick has scars from clashes with gear and a vessel, but has survived to accompany each of her offspring to her favourite coastal waters for their first visit. Calves only remain with their mothers for a year or so.
One of Nick's recent calves named Splashy, likely born in 2020 in Hawaii, arrived in B.C. that same summer. The young humpback made waves with researchers when it was sighted swimming alone near Hornby Island and nearby waters in the early winter of 2021. The event raises questions about when or under what conditions young humpbacks separate from their mothers and migrate to warmer waters.
This summer, Nick is accompanied by her most recent calf Maite, named in memory of a young victim of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May, Hildering said, noting the 11-year-old had wanted to be a marine biologist.
Humpbacks in the region aren't just passing through on their way to somewhere else, Hildering said.
She encourages citizens to report humpbacks in local waters and to respect them as individuals and neighbours to help researchers identify specific areas the animals frequent, feeding strategies, survival rates and injuries and how we can better protect them.
The whales come to the Discovery Islands in summer to bulk up on krill and small schooling fish in B.C.'s cool, dark waters before - like many Canadian snowbirds - migrating to spend the winter in Hawaii, Mexico, and possibly, even Central America or Japan.
These destinations feature warmer waters with less food but are safer nurseries for newly born calves, she said.
Resident whales have specific behaviours and preferred fishing techniques adapted to the region, she added.
The area's waters are characterized by rapid currents that tend to disperse fish, so humpbacks don't often employ the famed technique known as “bubble-net feeding” - where whales co-operate to corral a school of fish with one member blowing a net of bubbles to prevent their prey from escaping.
The region's humpbacks, a MERS study found, have developed trap feeding, a sort of lazy man's version of the more commonly used lunge method where the animals charge a dense school of fish, engulfing them in baleen maws.
This unique method sees whales lounge on the ocean's surface with their mouths open letting small fish and fleeing seabirds seek shelter inside their massive jaws.
The humpback then spin or use their flippers to push fish further into their baleen mouths to secure their meal.
More than 20 area humpbacks rely on this energy-efficient technique when fish don't form tight schools, MERS said.
The safety of whales and humans improves if recreational boaters and vessel operators are well-versed on local humpbacks' habits and favourite haunts, Hildering said.
Humpbacks don't use sonar to hunt and are oblivious to vessels, especially if feeding during the day, and can surface unexpectedly, she said.
Slowing down in humpback hot spots and being on the lookout for other whale indicators - such as flocks of birds on the water or “blow” as the marine giants expel a cloud of moist air when surfacing - helps boat operators avoid collisions with the school bus-sized marine mammals.
The whales have very random travel patterns, so boaters shouldn't assume humpbacks will travel in the same direction they were headed on their last observed dive, she said.
One whale named Inukshuk, who's been returning to the region since at least 2008, is notorious for resting for long periods of time on the surface of the water during the day because he tends to feed on krill at night, said Hildering.
This means he “blows” infrequently, and looks remarkably like a log that boaters might not stay far enough away from, she said.
It's worth taking extra care to protect Inukshuk because he's also beloved for being one of the region's most well-known vocalists when he sings during the day.
While all humpbacks vocalize, only males sing the complex songs the species is famous for.
But most other males in the area tend to sing at night and so are harder to identify.
Canada's Marine Mammal Regulations state that boaters should stay at least 100 metres away from humpbacks, and double that distance if they are at rest or accompanied by calves.
But MERS recommends boaters actually maintain a 200-metre distance from humpbacks.
“We can act on this incredible privilege of humpbacks coming back to our coasts and having a second chance with them,” Hildering said.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
NATO's Jens Stoltenberg calls on Canada to meet alliance defence commitments
NATO's secretary-general is commending Canada on its investments in northern defence systems, but also says it’s important Canada deliver on its promises to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence to meet its commitments to the alliance.
Australian police find $140 million in cocaine, meth inside vintage Bentley shipped from Canada
Australian police have seized an estimated $140 million in drugs hidden inside a vintage Bentley that was shipped from Canada.
Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
Executive to take leave amid fallout from Lisa LaFlamme's departure from Bell Media
A Bell Media executive is taking a leave from his job amid the fallout from the ousting of Lisa LaFlamme as anchor of the company's flagship newscast.
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Paramedic delivers baby in parking lot of B.C. hospital
Before this week, 21-year-old paramedic Sara Stone had never assisted in an emergency birth. That all changed when a frantic family pulled up beside her on Tuesday.
-
Tanker truck driver believed dead after fiery crash closes Hwy. 97
Authorities believe a truck driver is dead after a tanker loaded with "a large quantity of flammable liquids" crashed in Northern B.C., shutting down a major highway.
-
Want to be in a Nickelback video? Fans invited to join B.C. shoot
Canadian rock band Nickelback has put out an open call for "friends and fans" to participate in a music video shoot for an upcoming single.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man guilty of manslaughter in deaths of Métis hunters sentenced to 10 years
Roger Bilodeau, 58, was found guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of Jacob Sansom and Maurice Cardinal in May.
-
Smelly west Edmonton composter denied permission to stay open until Nov. court challenge
A west Edmonton composting company must stop operating after it was denied a court application to extend permission to remain open.
-
Homicide section investigating death in west Edmonton
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in west Edmonton on Friday.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford sells Etobicoke home for less than asking price
After six weeks on the market, Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Etobicoke home has sold for less than asking price, his realtor confirmed.
-
Two people dead after stabbing in Toronto; man in custody
Two people are dead after a stabbing in North York on Friday afternoon.
-
Harry Potter actor slams Air Canada while travelling to Toronto
An actor known for his role in the Harry Potter franchise took to Twitter Friday to share his experience with Air Canada during a trip to Toronto.
Calgary
-
Police lay murder charge in deadly Evergreen shooting
Police on Thursday made an arrest in a recent shooting that left one Calgarian dead and another in hospital.
-
Advocates call for poverty support as province anticipates budget surplus in upcoming fiscal report
Anti-poverty advocacy groups and the NDP opposition are calling on the provincial government, which is anticipating a budget surplus, to lift up Albertans struggling with poverty .
-
Hundreds of memorial plaques stolen from northwest Calgary cemetery
Police are investigating after around 300 memorial plaques were removed from a northwest Calgary cemetery.
Montreal
-
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
-
'That is not true': Montreal mayor denies city is defunding its police service
Amid criticism that Montreal is defunding its police service, Mayor Valerie Plante came out Friday in defence of her administration's use of public funds, which she says are exemplary.
-
Some students may not get picked up for school as Quebec reaches last-minute agreement with bus companies
As school begins for most Quebec students, some school boards and service centres in the Montreal area are still ironing out details for school bus transportation.
Atlantic
-
Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health
Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.
-
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer warns public against COVID-19 complacency
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he is concerned the public has become too complacent about COVID-19.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry deadline for final report extended into 2023
The deadline for the final report of the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has been extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.
Winnipeg
-
HSC ER policy keeps person with disability waiting alone
A Winnipeg woman wants to know why she wasn't allowed to be with her friend who was waiting for care at Health Sciences Centre (HSC) Adult Emergency.
-
Winnipeg police searching for teenage suspect wanted in two random homicides
Winnipeg police are searching for a teenaged suspect now wanted in connection to two homicides after the victim of a random attack in Point Douglas died in hospital.
-
First Female OCN pilot inspiring others
After a lifetime of eyeing the sky, a woman from Opaskwayak Cree Nation has made history.
Kitchener
-
Host families needed in Waterloo region to help house displaced Ukrainian families
This week marks six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, forcing millions of Ukrainians to flee their country. Almost immediately, communities around the world answered the call to take in those who were forced out, and Waterloo region was no expectation.
-
Cyclist suffers life threatening injuries following collision outside Stratford
A cyclist has been sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after a crash just outside of Stratford.
-
International students stuck in limbo as visa application stall continues
A process that usually takes weeks has turned into a months-long wait for international students looking to attend post-secondary institutions for school.
Regina
-
Early morning fire destroys southwest Sask. village's school
A school building in a southwest Saskatchewan village was destroyed by an early morning fire on Friday.
-
Paws on patrol: Dogs playing important roles in workforce
Many pictures of furry friends were circulating on social media on Friday for International Dog Day. While dogs are known as man’s best friend, they also have a vital part in the workforce.
-
17 guns, explosive materials seized during weapons trafficking investigation: Regina police
Fourteen long guns, three handguns and explosive materials including Tannerite and smoke grenades were all seized from a residence on the 2200 block of McIntyre St. in a weapons trafficking investigation that led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
Barrie
-
Ontario man claims discrimination after rescinded job offer
A Newmarket, Ont. man claims he was offered a job that was snatched away before being offered a second time, which he alleges was a case of discrimination due to his disability.
-
Police investigate possible shooting in Alliston
Residents in a quiet Alliston neighbourhood woke up Friday to a heavy police presence with yellow tape sectioning a road amid reports of gunshots.
-
Wasaga Beach braces for H20i car rally
Sports cars will descend upon the small beach-side town to perform smokey burn-outs and donuts in private parking lots.
Saskatoon
-
Missing mother in Saskatoon police custody
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) confirm they have custody of missing mom, Dawn Walker.
-
Dawn Walker’s court date looming early next week, FSIN calls for her release
At a press conference showing support for Dawn Walker at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), organizers were calling for the release of Dawn Walker and a thorough investigation into the police's handling of her domestic assault allegations.
-
Saskatoon school shut down following abuse allegations: Ministry of Education
Saskatchewan’s Minister of Education has cancelled the certificate of registration of Saskatoon’s Grace Christian School.
Northern Ontario
-
Administrator at Sudbury high school charged with ignoring sex assault complaints
A former administrator at St. Charles College has been charged with criminal negligence for not acting on complaints from students.
-
Sudbury teacher charged with more sex offences involving students
Greater Sudbury Police say a 56-year-old teacher charged in June with sexual assault is in more legal trouble.
-
Well-known Sudbury veterinarian retires after 46 years
After 46 years of caring for animals, Sheena McKeegan, owner of Nor-Ont Veterinarian Hospital in Sudbury, has retired.