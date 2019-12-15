VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Burnaby raised more than $2,200 in their annual Keian's Holiday Wish Toy Drive last week, but one donation, in particular, stood out.

Someone dropped a counterfeit $50 bill in the donation bin.

Burnaby RCMP tweeted a photo of the fraudulent $50, which appears to be an imitation of an older, paper bill, well worn with age.

"If this was you and you'd like to drop off a real donation to replace this 'cash,' then feel free to do so at our detachment or community police offices," the detachment wrote.

Police did not say whether they believed the fake bill was donated intentionally by a fraudster or inadvertently by someone who thought it was real.

RCMP detachments around the Lower Mainland collect toys and funds annually in memory of Keian Blundell, a six-year-old Langley boy who was made an honourary RCMP officer before he died of leukemia in 2014.

Donations to Keian's Holiday Wish Toy Drive benefit BC Children's Hospital and Canuck Place.