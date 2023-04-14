B.C. promises nearly $2M to help launch compost pickup in Cowichan Valley

The B.C. government has earmarked $1.9 million to help bring organic waste collection to the Cowichan Valley.

The new food and yard waste collection program will reach 14,000 households in the Cowichan Valley Regional District, and will help divert organic waste from landfills.

The province says that the region has no local landfill, and that garbage has to be transported more than 700 kilometres away to a landfill in Washington state.

Of that waste, about 30 per cent is organic material that could otherwise be composted locally, or approximately 1,800 tonnes of wet organic waste.

There's no timeline yet for when the organic waste collection program will launch in the Cowichan Valley.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District says it will soon conduct a second round of public engagement about the program, and that educating residents is a key part of the process.

Knowing which materials can be composted instead of thrown away, and how to properly store them – such as in bear-resistant bins – is a crucial part of the program, the district says.

"This program will support the district’s solid-waste management plan, which aims to establish mandatory organics collection across the region," said Aaron Stone, board chair of the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

"Curbside collection of this material will reduce our garbage management and export costs," he said.

The province estimates that the new program will reduce the region's greenhouse gas emissions by more than 9,500 tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalent by 2034.