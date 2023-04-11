B.C. promises $26M for more electric vehicle charging stations

The province says more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are on the way as EV popularity continues to rise in B.C.

Last year, electric cars made up 18.1 per cent of all light-duty passenger vehicles sold in the province, according to the B.C. government.

That total works out to a record-setting 30,004 electric vehicles sales in the province, and today, about 100,000 light-duty EVs are registered in B.C. – up from just 5,000 in 2016, according to the provincial government.

To support electric vehicle interest, the province says it's investing another $26 million to build approximately 250 new public light-duty, fast-charging stations.

The province adds that it's still pursuing its Zero-Emission Vehicles Act, which requires "26 per cent of light-duty vehicle sales to be ZEV [zero-emission vehicles] by 2026, 90 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2035."

"British Columbians are switching to clean energy and cleaner transportation in record numbers as part of our CleanBC plan and leading Canada in the transition to zero-emission vehicles," said B.C. Energy Minister Josie Osborne in a release Tuesday.

"The new funding we are announcing today to expand B.C.'s public charging network will help get more EVs on the road, reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, and lower fuel costs for people," she said.

While light-duty electric vehicles are in high demand in the province, some municipalities and businesses say that heavy duty electric vehicle technology has yet to catch up.

Earlier this year, the City of Victoria told CTV News it hoped to see more medium or heavy duty electric vehicles on the market.

The municipality has 21 electric vehicles in its fleet, with the largest one being a Ford Lightning pickup. The goal is to have 80 per cent of its fleet electric by 2040.

"Electrification won’t come for a few more years, likely," said Simon Upshon, manager of fleet operations for Victoria.

"The complication right now is the technology is pretty new," he said.

"There’s lots of advances and there’s lots of changes, so we’re not sure where that’s going to go yet."