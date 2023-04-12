B.C. premier to unveil plan to address repeat violent offenders

British Columbia Premier David Eby is expected to announce new measures to address repeat criminal offenders in the province.

The premier and other cabinet ministers will travel to Nanaimo to join the city's mayor for the announcement.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Attorney General Nikki Sharma are scheduled to attend the announcement to discuss initiatives to address repeat violent offenders.

The B.C. government announced in March it would spend $25 million over the next three years to increase coordination between police, prosecutors and probation officers to deal with prolific criminals.

The province said the funding would be used to hire a range of workers, from Crown prosecutors to probation officers and correctional supervisors.

