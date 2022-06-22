B.C. premier to provide update on embattled Royal B.C. Museum plan

British Columbia Premier John Horgan will step in front of the cameras at the B.C. legislature Wednesday to provide an update on the province's modernization plans for the Royal B.C. Museum.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 12:30 p.m.

The premier announced the $789-million rebuild of the Victoria museum last month in a move that was branded by opposition parties as out of touch with the needs of British Columbians.

Opposition Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon said the NDP government "signed their own death warrant" with their decision to proceed with the multimillion-dollar museum project.

Horgan's approval ratings have dropped recently to their lowest point since 2020, according to a poll last week from the Angus Reid Institute.

The polling firm cited the museum announcement as one of the possible causes for the declining approval numbers, which fell seven per cent from March to 48 per cent approval.

The province says the current museum building on Belleville Street falls short of current seismic standards and contains asbestos. The building is slated to close in September to allow for the teardown and reconstruction to begin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.