VICTORIA -- B.C. Premier John Horgan is expected to make an announcement Wednesday on the province’s grant program for small- and medium-sized online businesses.

The premier will be joined in the announcement by B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon and Nerissa Allen, president of the Black Business Association of BC.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 12:30 p.m.

The province’s Launch Online grant program is designed to invest up to $12 million to help businesses move their operations online.

The grant covers up to 75 per cent of the cost for eligible businesses to create online shops and improve e-commerce experiences for customers.

Up to 25 per cent of the grant funding is reserved for Indigenous-owned businesses and businesses operating outside of the Lower Mainland and Greater Victoria.

The grants must be used to hire B.C.-based companies for the online improvements and are open to companies that employ fewer than 150 workers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.