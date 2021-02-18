VICTORIA -- British Columbia Premier John Horgan is in Langford to make an announcement about new provincial government offices on the West Shore.

In late 2019, the province announced a pilot program that would see nearly 100 government workers moved out of offices in Victoria to Langford's Westhills Building.

Langford Mayor Stew Young told CTV News at the time that he was hopeful the pilot would lead to a larger migration of government employees to the West Shore, where many are already commuting from.

According to the province, more than 2,000 provincial employees – or 20 per cent of B.C. public service workers in Victoria – live in the West Shore communities of Langford, Colwood, Metchosin, Sooke, View Royal and Highlands.

Horgan will be joined Thursday by Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development and MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin.

