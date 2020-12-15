VICTORIA -- British Columbia Premier John Horgan will speak with the media from the B.C. legislature Tuesday.

The premier is expected to address his government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the arrival of vaccines in the province, which are expected to be administered to residents in the Lower Mainland on Tuesday.

Horgan’s scheduled announcement comes just days before the B.C. government begins accepting applications for the province’s COVID-19 benefit payment.

Applications for the BC Recovery Benefit for families and residents open online Friday.

