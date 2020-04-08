VICTORIA -- B.C. Premier John Horgan is scheduled to address the province on his government's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The premier is scheduled to speak to the media from the B.C. legislature Wednesday afternoon, just hours after his government announced the closure of all provincial parks to visitors.

The premier is expected to address new protocols for people returning to B.C. amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The planned announcement comes as the government continues to warn residents to avoid all gatherings over the Easter long weekend and upcoming religious holidays.

The last time Horgan spoke to media from the B.C. legislature was last Wednesday, when the province announced new amnesties for residents and businesses on their BC Hydro bills.

