VICTORIA -- British Columbia Premier John Horgan is set to make a live announcement on the province’s forestry policy Tuesday.

The premier will be joined by Forest Minister Katrine Conroy to reveal plans to update B.C. forestry policies and legislation.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 2 p.m.

The Horgan government has been under increasing pressure from protesters and environmental groups to stop the logging of old-growth trees on Vancouver Island.

More than 140 protesters have been arrested at logging blockades in the Fairy Creek and Caycuse watersheds on southern Vancouver Island.

Activists say very little of the best old-growth forest remains in B.C. and the Fairy Creek area is the last unprotected, intact old-growth valley on southern Vancouver Island.

Forestry company Teal-Jones says it plans to harvest about 20 hectares of the 1,200-hectare watershed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.