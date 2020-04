VICTORIA -- B.C. Premier John Horgan will make an announcement Wednesday on new BC Hydro measures for home and business owners who are concerned about the financial impacts of the province's COVID-19 response.

Horgan will be joined remotely by Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, to announce the new measures.

The announcement will be carried live on this page at 1:15 p.m.

Horgan is expected to speak from the B.C. legislature in Victoria while Ralston will be at the Vancouver cabinet office.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.