B.C. premier says province stands 'in solidarity' with Iranians protesting regime

The premier of British Columbia is voicing his support for Iranians who are protesting their government's treatment of a young woman who died in the custody of the country's morality police.

Mahsa Amini's death last month has sparked rolling demonstrations in the capital of Tehran and around the country after the 22-year-old was arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

Those protests have spilled over into demonstrations of solidarity around the world, including in B.C., where thousands have gathered on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery and outside the B.C. legislature in Victoria.

"British Columbians and people around the world stand in solidarity with Iranians calling for gender equality, human rights and freedom," Premier John Horgan said in a statement Wednesday.

"Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was arrested by police on Sept. 13 in Tehran for showing her hair under her headscarf," the premier added. "Three days later, she was dead."

Roughly 45,000 people of Iranian descent live in the Metro Vancouver area, according to the latest census data.

Horgan said now is an "incredibly difficult time" for those with family and friends in Iran amid the ongoing unrest and government crackdown on the protests.

"The courage of Iranian women and their allies reminds us that we must stand together in support of women's rights – across generations, gender and geography," the premier said.

"Our government will always stand up for equality and justice, at home and abroad, and continue our work to build a better province and a better world," he added.