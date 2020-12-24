VICTORIA -- At the end of a tumultuous and remarkable year, marked by the pandemic of the century and an escalating opioid crisis, B.C. Premier Horgan sat down with CTV News' Rob Buffam to reflect on the year 2020 — its challenges, his regrets and his sources of pride.

The premier also weighed in on the future of issues key to Vancouver Island, including addressing the growing homelessness situation and the South Island's transportation needs.

Here is the full-length, approximately 20 minute, interview.