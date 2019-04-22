

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - British Columbia Premier John Horgan is marking Earth Day by reaffirming his government's commitment to rise to the challenge of climate change.

In a joint statement with Environment Minister George Heyman, Horgan says his government is taking action through emission-reduction targets “that are amongst the strongest in the world.”

He and Heyman say unprecedented wildfires and floods make the impacts of climate change “all too clear” in B.C.

Their statement says the province's CleanBC plan aims to build a strong, sustainable, low-carbon economy while creating jobs and economic opportunities.

The strategy is also aimed at making cleaner options more convenient, available and affordable.

The pledge from Horgan and Heyman comes just days before Vancouver City Council is expected to be asked for a year-long delay for the launch of a ban on straws and foam single-use containers, which had been planned for June.