VICTORIA -- The premier of British Columbia and the province’s jobs minister are expected to announce details of the government’s post-pandemic economic recovery plan on Tuesday.

Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon will discuss a new initiative to help businesses grow, innovate and create new jobs following the economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement is expected to focus on InBC, a strategic investment fund the province announced in September to help small- and medium-sized companies grow and create sustainable, long-term prosperity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.