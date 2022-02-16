B.C. premier, jobs minister to announce province's economic plan
British Columbia Premier John Horgan is expected to reveal new details about the government's long-term economic plan on Thursday.
The province says the announcement will focus on investments in training for the jobs of the future.
Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon will join the premier for the announcement at 11 a.m.
Also scheduled to attend the announcement are parliamentary secretary for skills training Andrew Mercier and British Columbia Institute of Technology president Kathy Kinloch.
The province's latest labour market outlook forecasts more than one million job openings in the next decade, with nearly 80 per cent expected to require some level of post-secondary education or skills training.
Of the 1,004,000 jobs projected in the next 10 years, the province says 63 per cent will replace people who are leaving the workforce permanently, while the remaining 37 per cent will be new jobs created through economic growth and COVID-19 pandemic recovery.
"B.C. continues to lead Canada’s economic recovery with more than 100,000 jobs added in 2021," said Kahlon in a statement accompanying the Feb. 7 labour outlook.
"Our upcoming economic plan will put forward a generational commitment to attract, develop and retain talent to support the jobs of the future," Kahlon added. "By continuing to invest in people, we will build a stronger, more inclusive workforce and prepare British Columbians to compete on a global stage."
The majority of the new jobs forecasted through 2031 are in health care, social assistance and education.
Science and technology are expected to account for 111,000 new job openings through 2031, while 85,000 job openings are anticipated in skilled trades, including cooking, construction and automotive service, according to the province.
Thursday's announcement will offer a preview of the provincial budget, which will be delivered by Finance Minister Selina Robinson on Feb. 22.
