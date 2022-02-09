B.C. police watchdog investigating man's death in Victoria

British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a man was found dead at a residential building in Victoria.

VicPD officers were called to a report of a man in distress at the residence in the 1900-block of Fort Street at approximately 1:25 p.m. Sunday.

Arriving officers found the man dead from injuries that investigators believe were self-inflicted, according to a statement Wednesday from the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C.

"The IIO has commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, police may have played in the death," the statement said.

"The B.C. Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation to determine the circumstances of the death."

Anyone with information about the incident or the man's death is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the IIO website.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia.

The agency investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.