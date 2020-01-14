LYTTON, B.C. -- The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia is investigating the fatal shooting of a man following an hours-long standoff with police in the southern Interior of the province.

Lytton RCMP say they got a call about a man in distress at about 8 a.m. on Monday.

They say the man had firearms and there was a report of gunfire from the residence soon after police arrived.

Police say there were two other people who were safely evacuated from the house while the man remained inside and negotiations continued.

They say at about 2 p.m., an interaction between the man and the officers resulted in shots being fired by the police.

Police say no one else was injured and no other details of the man were given.