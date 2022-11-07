B.C. police watchdog investigating after man found in medical distress in RCMP cell

British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a man was found in medical distress while in the custody of the RCMP in Duncan, B.C.

Mounties told the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) the man was arrested without incident around 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

He was taken to police cells at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment in Duncan, where he "sustained serious harm," the IIO said in a news release Monday.

Shortly after a bail hearing on Saturday, the man was found in medical distress in his cell and was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment.

"The IIO has commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the man’s condition," the IIO said in the release.

Anyone with information or video footage pertaining to the incident is asked to call the IIO's witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or contact the agency via its website at iiobc.ca.

The IIO is tasked with investigating all police officer-related incidents in B.C. that result in death or serious injury to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is any allegation of police wrongdoing.