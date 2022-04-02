B.C. police watchdog called to Campbell River incident

The office tasked with investigating police incidents that kill or seriously injure a member of the public in B.C. was called to Campbell River on Saturday.

The Independent Investigations Office confirmed to CTV News that it had been deployed to an incident in the Vancouver Island community, but could not provide any further details as of early afternoon.

Witnesses tell CTV News at least two shots were fired and a person was taken into custody and put in the back of a police car. The witnesses report seeing that person taken out of the vehicle and receiving CPR.

CTV News has reached out to both the IIO and Campbell River RCMP for more information. This story will be updated as responses are received.

The IIO investigates all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious injury to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

This is a developing story and will be updated