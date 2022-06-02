B.C. photographer captures dramatic images or orcas hunting seal near Campbell River

A photographer in Campbell River, B.C., has captured some rare images of a pair of orcas feasting on a seal along the city’s waterfront.

Sheree Adams had been following updates on social media about the latest whale sightings near the city’s waterfront and grabbed her camera Tuesday morning to go for a look.

She says she was thrilled by what she captured.

"There was this little seal there – and we thought a cute little seal – so I picked up my camera to take a picture of him," Adams said. "And this orca came up from underneath and just exploded this seal into the air probably about 50 feet in front of us, maybe less."

She says she felt sorry for the seal but realized she was witnessing "an amazing display of power by this orca right in front of our faces."

Adams, the administrator of the Facebook group Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings, says the killer whales were T128, also known as Flotsam, who was born in 1988, and T125A, known as Jetsam and born in 1998.

She says the pair are affectionately known as the "Alaskan Brothers" and have been in the Campbell River-Comox Bay area a lot in the last few weeks.

Sheree Adams photographed a pair of orcas hunting a seal near Campbell River, B.C. (Sheree Adams/Submitted)

"They travel between here and Alaska all the time," Adams said. "They eat seals so I’m pretty sure that was a snack along the way."

Her viewing of the orcas came on a morning she believes there were about 20 orcas from three pods in the area.

While watching the spectacle, Adams said she met up with a man who was also watching the whales while he was in Campbell River to check it out as a potential community to live in.

Adams said the sighting appeared to clinch his decision to choose Campbell River as his new home.