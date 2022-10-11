B.C. parks see 'record number' of reservations at campsites this year

A record-breaking number of reservations were made at provincial campsites this year, according to the B.C. Ministry of Environment.

According to the province, more than 317,000 reservations were made at BC Parks campsites, cabins, picnic shelters and other provincially run facilities in 2022.

That total marks an increase of 26.5 per cent from 2019, and over the past decade the province says demand for reservations at BC Parks sites has grown by more than 200 per cent.

This year, campers booked their campsites through B.C.'s new reservation website, which launched in March.

"The new and improved reservation service is more reliable and easy-to-use, which is reflected in the record number of reservations," said B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman in a release Tuesday.

Demand for B.C. campgrounds surged during the pandemic. In 2020, the province's old "Discover Camping" website crashed as people looked to the outdoors for safe recreation amid varying COVID-19 restrictions.

In May of that year, more than 43,000 reservations were made within the first six-and-a-half hours that the website opened.

"We listened to people’s suggestions and frustrations, and worked hard to address these with our new system," said Heyman on Tuesday.

"We’ll continue to listen and respond to public feedback to ensure people can easily book and access the thousands of great camping opportunities available throughout our province," he said.

The province says its new Camping BC Parks website is easier to use than its old website, and has more search options – like letting users search for campsites by region with an interactive map.

More information about accessibility at parks – with photos showing parking, ramps or other accessibility infrastructure – is also included on the new website.

According to the province, BC Parks manages about 10,700 campsites, while Recreation Sites and Trails BC oversees more than 9,200 recreation sites and 600 trails in British Columbia.