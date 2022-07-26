B.C. park ranked among 'most epic' campsites by Scouts Canada

Scouts Canada recently polled thousands of its members to determine the best campsites in the country, and one Vancouver Island park made the cut.

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, located on the west coast of Vancouver Island, was considered the second "most epic" place to camp in Canada, according to Scouts.

The park narrowly lost the top spot to Jasper National Park in Alberta.

Scouts Canada came up with its ranking based on a survey of its 46,704 members across the country.

The world-renowned Pacific Rim park has also been a topic of conversation for the federal government and the U.S.-based publication, Time magazine.

Parks Canada recently announced the grand opening of a new 25-kilometre walking and cycling trail in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, which was completed in June at a cost of nearly $51 million.

Called ʔapsčiik t̓ašii (pronounced ups-cheek ta-shee), the path spans the length of the national park's Long Beach region. (Parks Canada)

Time magazine also named Tofino, B.C., one of the top 50 destinations in the world to visit this year, partly because of the new $51-million trail.

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve has a little something for everyone, according to Parks Canada.

Activities can range from hiking to surfing to learning more about local First Nations, including the Nuu-chah-nulth people.