B.C. orcas: Are salmon stocks really to blame for starving killer whales?
The widespread belief endangered killer whales are starving to death due to a lack of chinook salmon in southern B.C. waters in the summer may be incorrect, a new study suggests.
Chinook salmon stocks, the preferred prey of at-risk southern resident killer whales (SRKW), are in precipitous decline along the B.C. coast. The decline in salmon stocks coincides with research and drone footage showing some members of the threatened orcas are emaciated, displaying a “peanut-head” due to the loss of fat, or blubber.
As a result, plunging chinook stocks are commonly believed to be the cause for the poor body condition and low birthrate of the threatened orca population (only 73 remain) which rely on the salmon for 80 per cent of their diet.
However, despite that theory, little research has been done to evaluate the abundance of prey available to the whales as they arrive in B.C. waters, said lead author Mei Sato, who undertook the study while at the University of British Columbia.
Using ship-based echo sounders, or fish finders, researchers set out to measure and compare the size and availability of chinook salmon in the southern Salish Sea for the threatened resident whale population.
The sounders were also used to quantify how many chinook are up for grabs by northern resident killer whales, a larger and increasing population of about 300 orcas that feed on the fish farther north in the Johnstone Strait, said Sato.
Surprisingly, the density of chinook salmon for the endangered residents over two summers was up to six times greater than what was available to the northern resident orcas that aren't showing the same signs of starvation, Sato said.
The results of the study don't support the prevailing hypothesis that southern resident killer whales are experiencing a prey shortage in the Salish Sea during summer, she said, adding it's more likely a combination of other factors are impacting the orcas' foraging success.
There is a significant amount of vessel traffic and noise in the Strait of Juan de Fuca where the endangered killer whales intercept migrating chinook returning to the Salish Sea in the summer months.
Boat traffic may be interfering with the killer whales' ability to catch the chinook, Sato said.
“Just because they're available doesn't mean (the whales) can catch them, and protecting the salmon in general is so important,” she said.
“And there could still be a (prey) shortage issue, but it's not likely in our backyard â€¦ perhaps somewhere else and maybe at a different time of year.”
Research efforts should be expanded to explore prey availability in other regional waters the whales frequent, said Sato, adding the southern residents are also known to travel south to California, and little is known about the availability of food for the whales in the winter or spring before they arrive in B.C. waters.
The study, funded by Fisheries and Oceans Canada, was conducted with the help of sport and commercial fishers and chartered boats to identify the best areas to survey and to employ the state-of-the-art fish finders.
Although the killer whales also hunt salmon using echolocation, the use of sound waves and echoes to locate an object, the orcas are capable of distinguishing between different fish species, Sato said.
The researchers captured sample fish to validate the signals from their sounders and distinguish between different types of fish, she said.
The study was the first to use acoustic surveys to estimate the relative abundance of salmon in the Salish Sea, said Stephane Gauthier, a scientist with Fisheries and Oceans Canada.
The research highlights the value of assessing salmon distribution at sea using hydro-acoustics methods, and the method should be expanded, he said.
The study's findings caught the researchers unawares, Sato said.
“We are very surprised by the results because we never expected to find this,” she said.
“It's all probably more complex than we think, but it's the complexity that keeps me excited.”
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Terrible situation': Iqaluit water crisis exposes precarious conditions in the city
A developing water crisis in Nunavut’s capital city, Iqaluit, is exposing just how precarious the drinking water situation can be for the city as residents are currently paying about $9 for a litre of bottled water while major grocery stores are selling out.
At least 5 people killed in Norway bow-and-arrow attack, broadcaster NRK reports
A man armed with a bow and arrow killed several people and wounded a number of others in attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, local police said.
Canadian men's soccer team has best chance at making first World Cup since 1986
The Canadian men’s soccer team is undefeated after five matches in the final round of World Cup qualifying.
Incoming army commander under investigation for 'historical allegations'
The Department of National Defence says the incoming commander of Canada's army is under investigation by the military police.
Data shows Saskatchewan a few intensive care patients away from triage protocol
Saskatchewan is a few intensive care patients away from having to activate its triage protocol, which means doctors in the province could soon have to decide who can and cannot get care in intensive care units.
UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.
'My husband loved life': Winnipeg woman is reminding people to still be cautious with COVID-19 following her husband’s death
A Winnipeg woman is calling on people to continue to be mindful of COVID-19 after her husband died from the virus, despite being fully vaccinated.
Ontario CEO tests four-day work week for employees, says she won't go back
The CEO of an Ontario company that tested out a four-day work week for her employees says she will never go back to working a full week.
Interactive: What rising sea levels will do to popular Canadian sites
New visualizations show how popular sites across the world, including Canada's H.R. MacMillan Space Centre and B.C.'s Fisherman's Wharf Park, could be lost to rising sea levels if carbon emissions continue at their current rate.
Vancouver
-
Former B.C. pastor sentenced to 14 months in jail in child pornography case
A former pastor in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has been sentenced following an investigation into allegations relating to child pornography.
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 605 cases, 4 deaths
B.C. added 605 new cases of COVID-19 to its total on Wednesday, along with four new deaths.
-
Phone scam could end up costing victims half a million dollars: West Vancouver police
Police are sending out a warning about a specific phone scam that’s been making the rounds, and which could end up costing a West Vancouver couple half a million dollars.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 38 deaths, 652 new cases on Wednesday
Two Albertans in their 30s were among those reported to have died.
-
'Edmontonians need to know': Sohi only mayoral frontrunner to share donors list so far
Several days after mayoral hopeful Amarjeet Sohi publicly released his donors list, the other frontrunning candidates still had not shared theirs.
-
19-year-old charged with murder in south Edmonton death
A 19-year-old woman was charged with second-degree murder after a man was stabbed in a southwest Edmonton home last Friday.
Calgary
-
Police say fatal shooting in downtown Calgary happened after unwanted advances
Calgary police has released photos of a suspect involved in a fatal shooting near a downtown nightclub on the weekend and say the gunfire happened after a brief altercation.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 38 deaths, 652 new cases on Wednesday
Two Albertans in their 30s were among those reported to have died.
-
Calgary family business celebrates 90 years
From the Great Depression to the Great Recession and beyond, Harpers Tires has kept rolling through it all.
Toronto
-
Ontario CEO tests four-day work week for employees, says she won't go back
The CEO of an Ontario company that tested out a four-day work week for her employees says she will never go back to working a full week.
-
A look inside Toronto's least vaccinated neighbourhood and what's being done to change it
The Taylor-Massey area, comprised of Crescent Town and Oakridge neighbourhoods, is amongst the lowest vaccinated in Toronto — here's what's being done to change that.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman dies after being struck by car in Toronto
A woman has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Quebec pushes back vaccine deadline to Nov. 15 for health-care workers
Despite repeated claims that the deadline would not be pushed back, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced Wednesday he is giving health-care workers 30 more days to get their two vaccine doses.
-
Two charged with first-degree murder after triple homicide in east-end Montreal
Montreal police announced Wednesday morning they have made multiple arrests during an operation following a triple homicide that took place last August in the Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.
Atlantic
-
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in November
The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the U.S. land and sea border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico in November; however, officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
-
N.B. reports five deaths related to COVID-19, raising pandemic death toll to 80
New Brunswick Public Health reported Wednesday that five people have died as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 80.
-
N.S. reports 24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, active cases drop to 187
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 recoveries on Wednesday, as the number of active cases drops to 187.
Winnipeg
-
'My husband loved life': Winnipeg woman is reminding people to still be cautious with COVID-19 following her husband’s death
A Winnipeg woman is calling on people to continue to be mindful of COVID-19 after her husband died from the virus, despite being fully vaccinated.
-
Manitoba reports 79 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday
Manitoba reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday according to the province's dashboard.
-
Manitoba woman finds baby bear eating apples in her yard
A Manitoba woman had an unlikely visitor in her front yard on Tuesday – a little black bear cub.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. healthcare system 'creaking' amid fourth wave
Healthcare workers in Saskatchewan are having to choose who gets appropriate critical care and which patients will receive care on the hospital floor.
-
Sask. MP who called for Canada-US border reopening says announcement is a positive step
Prince Albert MP Randy Hoback says reopening the United States border to fully vaccinated Canadians is a step in the right direction – but several details must be ironed out.
-
Secret audio recording hears Greg Fertuck discuss wife’s disappearance with undercover officer
For the first time in Greg Fertuck’s murder trial, court heard him speak candidly about his wife’s disappearance.
Regina
-
No charges in death of girl, 7, near Wadena: RCMP
Charges have not been laid in the death of a 7-year-old girl near Wadena, RCMP say.
-
11 more deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 11 more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
Sask. in talks with Ontario about potential ICU transfers: SPSA
Saskatchewan is in talks with the Government of Ontario over the potential need to send intensive care patients to other provinces, according to a COVID-19 briefing from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
London
-
Former custodian details abuse at EMDC during kidnapping sentencing
The former school janitor found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a four-year-old addressed the judge at his sentencing hearing Wednesday.
-
Go Train commute times from London, Ont. to Toronto can eventually be shorter: Metrolinx CEO
The CEO of Metrolinx believes the Go Train commute from London, Ont. to Toronto won't always be four hours.
-
Body found in Northern Bruce Peninsula identified as Toronto woman; Shelburne man charged
Police identified the woman found dead in a wooded area in Northern Bruce Peninsula as a 36-year-old from Toronto.
Northern Ontario
-
'The most Canadian thing I've ever seen' takes a dark turn
It can either be a spectacular or very terrifying sight to see a moose alongside a highway as the majestic creatures often cause deadly crashes, especially in northern Ontario. And recently police had to make a difficult choice after a stubborn moose refused to leave a busy highway.
-
Welcome to Bawating? First Nations leader calls for Sault to be renamed
The area where the City of Sault Ste. Marie now sits was once known as Bawating, and a local Indigenous leader would like to see the city to go back to its original name.
-
Relief, uncertainty as U.S. border to reopen in Sault Ste. Marie
After a record-long closure due to concerns about COVID-19, the United States will be reopening its land border to non-essential travel for Canadians next month.
Kitchener
-
Another nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region
Region of Waterloo Public Health has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
'He never meant to kill him': Trial continues for teen charged with second degree murder
The trial for a teen who is facing a second degree murder charge in connection to the shooting death of Bradley Pogue continued Wednesday.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured, transit diverted after Kitchener crash
Several Grand River Transit stops were closed following a collision on a major Kitchener road.