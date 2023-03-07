B.C. nurses disciplined for 'diverting narcotics'

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) has placed several conditions on two nurses in the province who were found to be "diverting narcotics" for personal use in separate incidents.

On Feb. 2, the BCCNM released a consent agreement explaining that a registered nurse with the college had voluntarily agreed to conditions on their practice following an incident in November 2021, when the nurse took narcotics for personal use while off-duty.

"The registrant was diagnosed with and admitted to a disability with a causal relationship to the practice issues via an independent medical report and has agreed to comply with treatment recommendations," said the BCCNM in its consent agreement.

The nurse's name is being withheld under the Health Professionals Act since they agreed to follow their conditions.

The conditions, which will be in place for five years of continuous nursing practice, include a limit on the handling of narcotics, as well as medical monitoring, limits on working overtime and night shifts, remedial education in documentation and regular reports from physicians that demonstrate they are compiling with treatment recommendations.

On March 6, the BCCNM said a similar disciplinary action had been approved for another nurse who reportedly diverted narcotics in January 2022.

The narcotics were bound for waste when the nurse took them while on duty for personal use, according to the BCCNM.

The nurse was later diagnosed, and admitted to, having a disability that had a "causal relationship to the practice issues" by an independent medical report.

This nurse also agreed to comply with treatment recommendations, and was given similar conditions as the first nurse, which will be in place for a minimum of four years of continuous nursing practice.