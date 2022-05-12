B.C. Moose Hide campaign: Activists to shut down Victoria street for march to end violence against women and children
The Walk to End Violence event is returning to Victoria on Thursday, and activists are expected to close down a street near the B.C. legislature for the march.
Between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m., people will be marching and calling for an end to violence against women and children.
Participants will march along Bellville Street from Thunderbird Park to the legislature.
The event is being held on the 11th annual Moose Hide Campaign Day, which also calls for an end to gender-based violence.
"The Moose Hide Campaign Day in B.C. is a time for everyone to stand together, steadfast in our commitment to end violence against women and children," said three B.C. politicians in a joint statement – including Premier John Horgan, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, and Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity Grace Lore.
"The world has seen an increase in rates of intimate partner violence during the global COVID-19 pandemic, making the work of the campaign more important than ever," said the trio.
MORE STREET CLOSURES
Victoria police are warning of additional road closures on Thursday afternoon due to another march.
From 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., pro-life activists will be walking along Government Street between Centennial Square and the B.C. legislature.
