With warmer weather in the forecast more motorcycle riders will be hitting the road – and that's prompting a safety warning from the B.C. government.

According to ICBC, the number of motorcyclists killed in crashes from January to July 2018 doubled from the year before.

To try to prevent more deaths this season, safety advocates and members of B.C.'s Legislature donned helmets and climbed on motorcycles to promote safe riding.

The B.C. Coalition of Motorcyclists' annual MLA motorcycle ride serves as the kick off to Motorcycle Safety Month.

The coalition wants drivers to remember whether they're riding a motorcycle or driving a vehicle, everyone can do their part to drive smart and create a safer driving culture in B.C.

"The fact there were more motorcycle fatalities last year is not good news, we need to have no motorcycle fatalities," said Claire Trevena, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. "Everyone travelling on our highways and roads should be confident that they are going to arrive at their destination safely."

For 27 years MLAs have straddled motorbikes to emphasize to drivers that road safety is a shared responsibility. They want all motorists to make a conscious effort to operate all vehicles in the safest way possible.

Riders are advised to wear high-visibility clothing so drivers can see them, while drivers are urged to double-check for motorcyclists in blind spots.

"In an average year in B.C., motorcycles are involved in about 2,400 crashes, resulting in about 1,600 people being injured, and more than 30 motorcyclists being killed with last year being worse than the average," said Jerome Atherton, Manager of ICBC Road Safety Programs. "The primary tip is to really look for motorcycles and to expect to see motorcycles."

Trevena says everyone should be aware there are motorcyclists on the road, and that they are road users who need to be safe on the road.

Riders are reminded to wear protective clothing that is visible to drivers in all weather and at any time of day. Even experienced riders are advised to take a motorcycle riding course to refresh their riding safety skills.

"Before I got back on, even though I had a license, I took a course to refresh and if everyone took a motorcycle driving course you would learn to be less aggressive and leave spaces," said Tim Baillie, a retired firefighter and representative of Drop it and Drive, a program aimed at curbing distracted driving. "Every time I throw my leg over my bike I know some idiot is going to try to kill me. Just pay attention."

Motorcycle Safety Month begins May 1.