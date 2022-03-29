B.C. mental health advocates launch letter writing campaign calling for change

A group advocating for better mental health support in B.C. is launching a letter writing campaign aimed at putting pressure on the provincial government.

The group, PES: a Pathetic Excuse for Support, claims the Psychiatric Emergency Services Department at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria has left members without the help they say they needed.

"British Columbia is last in terms of mental health statistics across the board in Canada," said mental health advocate Kyle Fawkes.

"We have overdose deaths skyrocketing, we have involuntary detentions skyrocketing," he said.

The group says that B.C.’s Mental Health Act is outdated and needs a full and comprehensive review to address issues with human rights, accountability, and "deemed consent" for patients who are admitted involuntarily.

Now they are sending out letters for others to fill out and send to the province. There are three different drafts to help people articulate their concerns.

"One is a general letter if you haven’t had an experience with the mental health system. The second is if you’ve had a family member go through treatment within the mental health system and it was a sub-par experience, and the third one is if you yourself have been impacted in any way by the mental health system," said Fawkes.

"They don’t have to use these letters," he added. "These are just to get the ball rolling to make it a little bit easier. We know that this may be a challenging letter to write, but here’s some of our words. Play with them if you like."

The group hopes to have at least 10, 000 people participate in the campaign to reinforce their call for action.

"We want people to take those letters, use them, make them their own and send them in to their MLAs," said Fawkes.

"We need wider support just outside of the Victoria area," he said. "Northern Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, Kamloops, Kelowna, the Interior, Prince George. These are all areas that are being impacted by health authorities not abiding by the law."

The letters are being made available, for anyone who wants to participate, on the group's Facebook page.