B.C. lieutenant-governor to deliver remarks on Queen's death
The Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia is expected to deliver remarks on the death of Queen Elizabeth II late Thursday afternoon.
Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin will deliver a statement from Government House in Victoria.
CTV News Vancouver Island will stream her remarks LIVE @ 4 p.m.
Austin issued a statement earlier expressing sadness at the Queen's death, saying her long and steadfast reign touched entire generations of Canadian families.
Austin said those generations watched her grow from a teenage princess who trained as a mechanic during the Second World War, to a young queen who charmed crowds on many Canadian tours, and then to a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Queen Elizabeth, who was 96, spent 70 years on the throne.
King Charles III, as he will be known, is now Canada's head of state.
Premier John Horgan said in a statement the Queen will be remembered for her full-hearted service to her people.
Each of her seven visits to British Columbia brought residents together in a common purpose, he said.
The premier said the Queen made time for people, especially children, at every opportunity.
"For the tens of thousands of people who came out to see the Queen as she travelled to communities throughout B.C., these moments will be cherished for a lifetime," he said.
Her legacy will live on in the many organizations and charities she supported, including the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy, created to protect and conserve forests throughout the Commonwealth, Horgan said.
Shawn Wade, president of the B.C. branch of the Royal Commonwealth Society, said he felt "shock and disbelief" upon hearing news of the Queen's death.
"It's like losing someone in the family, really. Very sad," said Wade, who represents more than 100 members in the province.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a brief statement, saying the Queen was one of his favourite people.
"The Queen served us all with strength and wisdom for 70 years," Trudeau said.
"She was thoughtful, wise, curious, helpful, funny and so much more."
Trudeau cancelled a planned Liberal fundraiser in Surrey Thursday night.
He is scheduled to proceed with a farewell meeting with Horgan in Vancouver on Friday, before returning to Ottawa.
With files from The Canadian Press
