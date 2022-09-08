B.C. lieutenant-governor delivers remarks on Queen's death
The Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia expressed her condolences to the Queen's family, saying her long and steadfast reign touched entire generations of Canadian families.
Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin spoke at Government House in Victoria on Thursday afternoon.
Austin said multiple generations watched the Queen grow from a teenage princess who trained as a mechanic during the Second World War, to a young queen who charmed crowds on many Canadian tours, and then to a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She added that the Queen visited Canada on more occasions than any other country during her decades-long rule.
Queen Elizabeth, who was 96, spent 70 years on the throne.
King Charles III, as he will be known, is now Canada's head of state.
Premier John Horgan said in a statement the Queen will be remembered for her full-hearted service to her people.
Each of her seven visits to British Columbia brought residents together in a common purpose, he said.
The premier said the Queen made time for people, especially children, at every opportunity.
"For the tens of thousands of people who came out to see the Queen as she travelled to communities throughout B.C., these moments will be cherished for a lifetime," he said.
Her legacy will live on in the many organizations and charities she supported, including the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy, created to protect and conserve forests throughout the Commonwealth, Horgan said.
Shawn Wade, president of the B.C. branch of the Royal Commonwealth Society, said he felt "shock and disbelief" upon hearing news of the Queen's death.
"It's like losing someone in the family, really. Very sad," said Wade, who represents more than 100 members in the province.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a brief statement, saying the Queen was one of his favourite people.
"The Queen served us all with strength and wisdom for 70 years," Trudeau said.
"She was thoughtful, wise, curious, helpful, funny and so much more."
Trudeau cancelled a planned Liberal fundraiser in Surrey Thursday night.
He is scheduled to proceed with a farewell meeting with Horgan in Vancouver on Friday, before returning to Ottawa.
With files from The Canadian Press
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
What to expect over the next 10 days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen over the next 10 days.
With the Queen's death, Archie and Lilibet are now prince and princess
The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday set off a shift in the line of succession to the throne, starting with her oldest son, now King Charles III. Thanks to a rule created by King George in 1917, the Queen’s death also means Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, now technically hold the titles and ranks of prince and princess.
Read the first full statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother
King Charles III issued his first statement Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in Scotland at age 96.
This is the moment when the U.K. found out the Queen had died
At about 6:30 p.m. U.K. time, BBC newsreader Huw Edwards announced on air that The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A statement was published simultaneously across the Royal Family’s social media accounts.
Is Prince Charles now the King? What we know after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles immediately succeeded to the throne and assumed the title of King. What we know so far about the royal transition after the death of his mother.
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to announce an affordability-focused plan that includes new details about the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, sources confirm to CTV News. While the announcement was scheduled to happen on Thursday, it has been postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Vancouver
-
In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II's last visit to B.C.
Throughout her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited B.C. on numerous occasions, participating in local events and touring different regions in the province.
-
Queen Elizabeth II: Former Canucks captain and head coach remember iconic 2002 royal puck drop
During Queen Elizabeth II’s last visit to British Columbia in 2002 for her Golden Jubilee, the monarch dropped the puck at centre ice for a pre-season game between the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks.
-
'Her presence touched entire generations': B.C. reaction to Queen Elizabeth II's death
Officials and royal-watchers in British Columbia are looking back on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II and the impact her presence had on Canadians.
Edmonton
-
A look at Queen Elizabeth II's visits through the years as Edmontonians remember her
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom and several Commonwealth countries including Canada, has died. She was 96. The Queen visited Edmonton three times during her 70-year reign, and once before she became Queen.
-
'He saved my wife': North Edmonton stabbing victim hailed a hero by family
A man who died in an apparently random stabbing in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday is being remembered as a loving uncle and an avid sports fan.
-
Alberta spends $833K to enforce Kananaskis Conservation Pass so far this year
Since its inception, the United Conservative government's Kananaskis Conservation Pass program has faced tough criticism. The pass has generated $7.1 million since April 2022, and in that same time frame, the government has spent $833,000 to enforce compliance and hand out fines to those who don't 'pay-to-play.'
Toronto
-
Here are all of the times Queen Elizabeth II visited Toronto
Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old on Thursday after reigning the monarch for the longest spanning period in Britain’s history.
-
Toronto sign and CN Tower to go dark as city mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
Toronto Mayor John Tory is paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a “beacon of eloquence, stability and commitment to duty” following her death at age 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Calgary
-
Calgary Tower to go dark as Calgarians mourn loss of Queen Elizabeth II
Flags at all City of Calgary buildings were lowered to half-mast, where they will stay for 10 days to mark a period of mourning.
-
Tenant union calls for Alberta to introduce rent control to address affordability, safety concerns
A group representing renters' rights is calling for rental rates to be capped and for added tenant protection in efforts to improve rental affordability in Alberta.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Montreal
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Quebec political leaders mourning Queen's death; PQ objects to lowering flag
Political leaders in Quebec were paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.
-
Police say woman, 29, dead after stabbing in LaSalle parking lot
Montreal police say a 29-year-old woman has died after a stabbing Thursday morning in the city's LaSalle borough.
Atlantic
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
'The embodiment of selfless duty and service': Maritimers share their condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Maritimers are sharing tributes online after news that Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.
-
Is Prince Charles now the King? What we know after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles immediately succeeded to the throne and assumed the title of King. What we know so far about the royal transition after the death of his mother.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's death prompts changes in Manitoba's court system
With Queen Elizabeth II's passing Thursday, some changes are expected in Canada, one of those changes involves the Manitoba's court system.
Kitchener
-
Former Royal Guard remembers his time serving Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Many people only got to see the Queen on TV, while some met her in person during her tours in Canada, but one Cambridge man worked for the Queen for more than a decade.
-
Here are all the times Queen Elizabeth II visited southwestern Ontario
The Queen made several visits to southwestern Ontario during her seven-decade reign, stopping by everything from historical sites to centres for the arts.
-
Patrons at British pub in Waterloo reflect on Queen Elizabeth II legacy
On Thursday, residents in Waterloo region were reflecting on her reign and what the monarchy means to them after the sudden announcement from Buckingham Place that Her Majesty had died that afternoon.
Regina
-
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | Here's how Queen Elizabeth II is being commemorated around Regina
IN PICTURES: Here's how Queen Elizabeth II is being commemorated around Regina
-
Sask. leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death broke on Thursday, reactions poured in from Saskatchewan leaders and dignitaries on social media.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. police release new detail in deadly crash investigation
Police in Barrie, Ont., have remained tight-lipped about the investigation into a car crash that cut six young lives short nearly two weeks ago, but on Thursday, investigators confirmed the approximate time of the collision.
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash near Essa Township Thursday
Police say one person has been transported by air after a collision in the Essa Township area Thursday afternoon.
-
Still no suspects one year after Simcoe County man found bound and lifeless on farm
It has been one year since a horrifying discovery in Adjala-Tosorontio, and police still need the public's help solving who killed Gord Banks and left him outside a farm with his hands and feet bound.
Saskatoon
-
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
Sask. leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death broke on Thursday, reactions poured in from Saskatchewan leaders and dignitaries on social media.
Northern Ontario
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
Bus cancellations in North Bay put parents in a tough spot
Continued bus cancellations in North Bay has some parents upset and scrambling to get their kids to school.
-
Cat cafe a first for Sault Ste. Marie
A bakery in Sault Ste. Marie is looking to satisfy your sweet tooth while finding homes for area cats.