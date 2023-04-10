B.C. Liberal name being dropped Wednesday as party to become B.C. United
The British Columbia Liberal Party will officially become known as BC United on Wednesday, a move the party says gives voters 18 months to become familiar with the new name before the 2024 fixed election date.
Party vice-president Caroline Elliott said Monday the Liberals are going ahead with the name change with confidence that New Democrat Premier David Eby will not call an early election this year.
“David Eby, the premier, has sworn up and down he will not be calling an election sooner than the fixed election date and he will not be breaking the fixed election date law as his predecessor did,” she said in an interview.
“We're going to be taking him at his word,” said Elliott. “We're going to hope he keeps that promise but at the same time we're going to be ready.”
Former NDP premier John Horgan called a snap election in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, winning a majority and reducing the Liberals to 28 seats in the 87-seat legislature.
Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon, who was elected to the post in February 2021, will introduce the party's new name, logo and brand at a ceremony in Surrey.
The party announced in November that 80 per cent of Liberal members voted to proceed with the name change to BC United.
Falcon said reconsidering the party's name was a priority during his leadership campaign where he promised full-scale renewal.
Debate about changing the party's name has been around for decades as some members worry about a perceived - but inaccurate - connection to the federal Liberal party, Elliott said.
“Many of our members are, true, federal Liberals,” she said. “Some of them are federal Conservatives. Some of them, most of them probably, are no federal affiliation whatsoever.”
The BC United name change reflects the political, geographical, social and cultural diversity within today's party, Elliott said.
“There's our diversity across the urban-rural divide,” she said. “There are all kinds of ways that people describe not just our party, but politics generally. What we wanted to represent in our brand is we're coming together.”
The BC United name will represent the party's common purpose of improving people's lives, said Elliott.
“That's the focus of the name and you'll see that as our theme Wednesday,” she said of the details being released amid fanfare at a hotel ballroom.
The B.C. Liberals have traditionally been a centre-right coalition, rising to Opposition in the early 1990s and forming government for 16 years starting in 2001.
Elliott said the name change has party members anticipating new strength and renewal for the party.
“I think it is a big moment in our history,” she said. “Really, it's because we've all sort of agreed that what's important to us is coming together for the purpose we share, and that's building a bright future for B.C.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2023.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Never seen before: NASA says massive black hole leaving a trail of stars in its wake
A supermassive black hole flying through space has left behind a trail of newborn stars twice as long as the Milky Way, a phenomenon researchers say they have never seen until now.
Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 4
A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing four people -- including a close friend of the governor -- while livestreaming the attack, authorities said.
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
This elephant likes to peel ripe bananas before eating them, a skill she may have learned from us: study
Normally, elephants eat bananas whole, skin and all, but one elephant at the Berlin Zoo likes to peel some of her bananas first — a skill researchers believe she learned from watching humans, shining more light on the incredible cognitive abilities of elephants.
Prime minister's chief of staff set to testify Friday on foreign interference
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Friday.
Cannabis company Tilray to buy rival Hexo in all-share deal
Tilray Brands Inc. says it is buying fellow cannabis company Hexo Corp. in an all-share deal valued at US$56 million.
Weight loss may mean a risk of death for older adults, study shows
A new study shows that weight loss in older adults is associated with early death and life-limiting conditions.
Grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot U.S. teacher
A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun in the family's home, a prosecutor said Monday.
Vancouver
-
Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat apologizes for comment about Vancouver fans
Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat apologized to Vancouver fans Monday morning after causing a stir on the weekend, when he seemed to throw some shade at his former city.
-
Lakefront B.C. lodge built by the 'Timber Kings' on sale for less than $2M
An 11,000-square-foot lakefront lodge, built by the company featured on HGTV's Timber Kings, is for sale in B.C.'s Peace Region – and it's not much more expensive than the average home in Vancouver.
-
Online drug trafficking on the rise, police need resources to respond, study says
There's a growing trend of online encrypted drug dealing that a study says needs more attention by police.
Edmonton
-
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
-
Man charged with mischief after becoming stuck inside Talus Dome
Edmonton firefighters rescued a person trapped inside the iconic Talus Dome public art installation in the river valley Sunday evening.
-
Transit-adjacent hubs for vulnerable Edmontonians could help city's transit woes: criminologist
An Alberta criminologist believes building mental health and addiction hubs near transit centres could help make the system safer.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person dead, another seriously injured after crash in Oshawa, Ont.
One person has died and another has been airlifted to hospital after a severe car crash in Oshawa, Ont. Monday afternoon.
-
Toronto man shocked after $60,000 truck bought from dealership turns out to be stolen
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.
-
Family defrauded nearly $12,000 by fake Domino's delivery driver in Brampton
Another woman is speaking out after she says her family was defrauded nearly $12,000 by helping a woman pay for her Domino’s pizza.
Calgary
-
Man charged for allegedly drugging, kidnapping and sexually assaulting women
Calgary police say a Rocky View County man is facing charges for crimes targeting women working in the sex trade, the culmination of an investigation that began last month and involves the extensive search of a home just outside city limits.
-
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
-
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
Montreal
-
'Culture of Solidarity': Premier Legault's 'Catholicism' tweet sparks controversy
François Legault's Easter break came to an abrupt end Monday morning when one of his tweets sparked backlash online. 'Catholicism has also given us a culture of solidarity that distinguishes us on a continental scale,' Legault wrote, sharing a column by Mathieu Bock-Cote published on the Journal de Montréal website.
-
'They were scared for their lives': Montreal mosque vandalized during Ramadan
Montreal police (SPVM) officers have arrested a 32-year-old man, and he's been charged with mischief after smashing the glass door at the Al Omah Mosque. Police responded to the mosque on Sunday around 5 a.m., located on Saint-Dominique Street. downtown.
-
Frustration mounts for Quebecers still without power five days after ice storm
Frustration was mounting on Monday for Quebecers still without power five days after a major ice storm, as the province's hydro utility worked to reconnect the remaining homes and businesses cut off from the grid.
Atlantic
-
'It’s an insult': Retired Mountie angered after N.S. mass shooting inquiry recommends former officers surrender their Red Serge
After spending 25 years as a frontline Mountie, Brian Carter says he and other veteran officers are angered by a recommendation calling on former officers to give up their ceremonial dress uniforms.
-
Maritimes set for warmest days of 2023 so far
It’s the warmest stretch of the year so far to get this week started in the Maritimes.
-
Historic church gets $10-million offer from anonymous donor: 'maybe from heaven'
The largest wooden church in North America faced potential demolition until an anonymous donor turned up with a $10-million offer.
Winnipeg
-
Several drivers impacted by problem with fuel at Selkirk gas station
A quick stop at a Selkirk gas station turned into a headache for several drivers due to a problem with the fuel in one of the station's gas tanks.
-
Get a first look at the future of the former Bay building in downtown Winnipeg
New photos from the Southern Chiefs Organizations (SCO) reveal what Winnipeggers can expect for the future of the Hudson’s Bay building in downtown Winnipeg.
-
'We have to be prepared': plans to fight spring flood underway in Winnipeg and Fargo
With the rising temperatures starting to melt the snow, plans are underway in the City of Winnipeg and south of the border to prepare for any potential spring flooding.
Kitchener
-
Get out your sunscreen! Summer-like temperatures expected this week
Southern Ontario will be warming up this week and it could be a record-breaker.
-
'He lost everything': Guelph fire victim faces long road to recovery
A Guelph man is still recovering from burn injuries after flames broke out at his home earlier this month. He lost everything in the fire, and his siblings hope the public can help him piece his life back together.
-
Suspicious package detonated outside Guelph police headquarters
The Guelph Police Service detonated a suspicious package Monday morning that was left outside its headquarters on Wyndham Street.
Regina
-
Regina realtor fined for criticizing colleague on social media after sale falls through
A Regina realtor has agreed to pay a hefty fine after inadvertently calling out a fellow agent on social media after a sale fell through.
-
'This is a priority': Group advocating for universal access to contraceptives in Sask.
A group of medical students at the University of Saskatchewan are calling on the provincial government to make contraceptives available for free, under universal health care.
-
Sask. premier calls out federal minister following comments on natural resource rights
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said a comment made by federal justice minister David Lametti in regard to the Natural Resource Revenue Transfer Act is an “outrageous statement.”
Barrie
-
Barrie teen faces serious charges for paintball attack at basketball court
Three friends were shooting hoops behind a community centre in the Barrie's south end when they say they were suddenly under fire from a white and black Jeep with at least four people inside, their faces covered with ski masks.
-
Fiery head-on collision in Barrie under investigation
One person is in hospital after a head-on crash in Barrie Sunday evening
-
Bitter sweet ending to maple syrup season
As warmer temperatures begin to move through parts of Ontario this week, maple syrup producers are preparing for an early end to the season.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon rejects request to create street harassment bylaw
Saskatoon councillors rejected a request to create a street harassment bylaw last week, as they look to get a better understanding of hate-motivated incidents in the city.
-
'It's the City of Saskatoon's fault': Watch Grade 8 students talk trash at city council
A group of Grade 8 students in Saskatoon is calling on the city to do something about the litter in their neighbourhood parks.
-
Saskatoon construction firm fined $24,000 after worker seriously injured
A Saskatoon construction company was slapped with $24,000 in fines for an incident that left a worker seriously injured.
Northern Ontario
-
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
-
Driver on Highway 401 caught going 235km/h, drunk: OPP
A driver who was allegedly impaired and caught driving 135km/h over the speed limit on a Toronto highway has been charged.
-
Northern snowmobile trails close amid rising temperatures, unsafe conditions
As temperatures rise across the province, that also means the end of the sledding season in most of the northeast, with Timmins’ snowmobile club the latest to declare its trails closed for off-road vehicles.