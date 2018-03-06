

CTV Vancouver Island





The province is asking British Columbians to weigh in as it moves to crack down on ticket scalpers who gouge customers.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth announced the government will launch a three-week survey asking residents for feedback on ticket buying, reselling and buying from scalpers.

Farnworth said the information will help craft recommendations aimed at improving affordability, fairness and transparency when it comes to ticket-buying.

“Live events should be an enjoyable experience for British Columbians, not a windfall for scalpers,” Farnworth said in a statement. “The action we’re taking is aimed at protecting people from unscrupulous scalpers and unfair practices that shut average people out from events in B.C.”

The survey will ask for specifics such as how customers purchase event tickets, their experiences trying to resell tickets and what changes British Columbians want to see to improve fairness in the buying and selling process.

The survey results will be made public late in the spring.

Ticket reselling has been a hot topic in the province in recent years after several high-profile cases of scalpers scooping up lower-price tickets for in-demand events.

In 2016, tickets for a Bruno Mars concert in Vancouver were initially sold for as low as $40, but within moments, those same tickets were listed for upwards of $185 per person.

That same year, fans of the Tragically Hip in Vancouver and Victoria were devastated when tickets for the beloved group's final tour were sold out within two minutes of being listed, then resold at exponentially greater prices.

Other provinces such as Ontario and Alberta have moved to clamp down on "ticket bots" that automatically scoop up tickets before fans are able to.