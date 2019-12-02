British Columbia's ombudsperson says a new law protecting whistleblowers will increase accountability and transparency in government.

Jay Chalke says his office will be fair to both sides of disputes under the new mandate the law gives his office.

The Public Interest Disclosure Act came into effect yesterday and allows current and former provincial government employees to report concerns about their workplace directly to the ombudsperson.

Under the act, Chalke will investigate reports of wrongdoing and also look into whether or not employees were pressured to keep their concerns under wraps.

“This legislation protects whistleblowers if they speak up and requires that any investigation into allegations of serious wrongdoing will be administratively fair,” said David Eby, B.C.'s Attorney General in a news release.

“It supports high standards of integrity and accountability in our public service, which British Columbians expect and deserve.”