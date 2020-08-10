VICTORIA -- The B.C. government is investing more than $150,000 into mental health and community support training in the Campbell River area.

The funding is going to the Discovery Community College to help provide up to 15 people with academic and on-the-job training in the two fields.

During the approximately eight-month program, participants will receive classroom training as well two weeks of employment support to help integrate into Campbell River’s current mental health and community support system.

“Knowing that we’re supporting people in Campbell River to get the skills they need to fill in-demand jobs, while helping community members, is heartening,” said Claire Trevena, MLA for North Island in a statement Monday.

“Having additional community support or mental health-care workers in Campbell River will go a long way in battling the unprecedented dual public-health emergencies we’re facing with COVID-19 and the overdose crisis,” she said.

The province says that some people will receive a priority for placement into the program, including Indigenous peoples, immigrants, survivors of violence or abuse and youth.

The program is scheduled to begin on Aug. 24 and will run until April 16, 2021.