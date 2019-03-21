

CTV Vancouver Island





Homeless people are dying at extraordinarily high rates in British Columbia, according to the latest grim statistics from the BC Coroners Service.

Authorities counted 175 deaths of homeless people in B.C. in 2016, an increase of 140 per cent over 2015.

More than half of those deaths – 53 per cent – were the result of accidental drug or alcohol poisoning.

Drugs and alcohol accounted for the largest growth in deaths among the homeless population in 2016, after accounting for just 34 per cent of homeless deaths between 2007 and 2015.

Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria and Kelowna saw the highest numbers of deaths among the homeless population in 2016, with Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health accounting for 59 per cent of all B.C. homeless deaths.