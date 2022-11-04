B.C. health science workers reach contract agreement with province
A tentative contract agreement has been reached between the British Columbia government and the union representing 22,000 health-science professionals.
A statement from the Health Employers Association, which negotiates on behalf of the government, says details aren't being released yet, but the contract follows the conditions of the province's shared recovery mandate.
The mandate promises a salary increase of 25 cents per hour plus 3.24 per cent in the first year, a 5.5 per cent salary bump in year two and a two per cent increase in year three.
The Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association negotiates for a range of union positions, including medical technologists, lab workers, pharmacists, psychologists, social workers and physiotherapists.
The Health Employers Association says specifics of the contract will be released after the ratification process for union members and health employers is complete.
The latest agreement comes just days after tentative deals were announced with the public school teachers union and provincial doctors, although both of those contracts still need to be ratified.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.
