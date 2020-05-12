VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide a live update on COVID-19 in B.C. at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

On Monday, health officials announced a relatively low increase in new coronavirus cases over the weekend. In a 48-hour period, 23 new cases were recorded, with nine discovered on Saturday and 14 recorded on Sunday.

Health officials also announced one more death related to COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll to 130.

As of Monday, B.C. had a total of 2,353 coronavirus cases since the pandemic first began.

Of those cases, 66 people were in hospital for treatment, including 18 who required intensive care.

As the province plans to ease restrictions after the May long weekend, Dr. Henry encouraged everyone to return to community activities at their own pace.

“I think it is important for all of us not to feel rushed,” she said.

“A steady stream is much better than a rushing river that can damage things in its tides.”

As temperatures rise and weather improves in B.C., health officials are reminding residents to continue following provincial health guidelines, like physical distancing, regular hand washing and avoiding no-essential travel.

“Stay local, stay apart, stay safe,” said Dix.

Most of B.C.’s coronavirus cases are located in the Lower Mainland. As of Monday, there were 878 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 1,118 in the Fraser Health Region.

Meanwhile, the Island Health region reported 125 cases, the Interior Health region recorded 180 cases and the Northern Health region confirmed 57 cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic first began, 1,719 people in B.C. have recovered from the virus.