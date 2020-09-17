VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide a live update on new COVID-19 cases in the province at 3 p.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, Henry and Dix announced 122 new cases of the virus in a joint written statement.

The update brought B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,498 since the pandemic began.

No deaths related to the virus were seen Wednesday, leaving the province’s death toll to stand at 219.

There are now 1,614 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 60 people who are in hospital for treatment, 23 of whom require critical care.

Public health teams continue to monitor 2,966 people in B.C. who have had exposure to known COVID-19 cases in the province.

No new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the Island Health region Wednesday, leaving the area’s total number of cases at 195 since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, 11 cases were active in the Island Health region, a decrease of one from Tuesday.

A total of 5,646 people have recovered from COVID-19 across B.C. since the start of the pandemic.

