VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will provide a written update on new COVID-19 cases found in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 97 new cases of COVID-19 discovered over a 24-hour period.

The update brought B.C.’s total number of coronavirus cases to 7,376.

No new deaths related to the virus were seen Tuesday. The province’s death toll has reached 219 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,590 active cases of COVID-19 across the province. Of those cases, 63 people required hospitalization, 20 of whom were receiving critical care.

A total of 3,001 people are now under public health monitoring due to exposure to known COVID-19 cases.

The Island Health region has seen a total of 195 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new cases were seen in the health region Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, there were 12 active cases of the virus in the Island Health region.

Since the start of the pandemic, 5,548 people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.