VICTORIA -- Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are expected to release a written update on new COVID-19 cases seen in the province over the past 24 hours on Friday afternoon.

The statement will be the final update on COVID-19 cases this week and is slated to release after 3 p.m.

On Thursday, health officials announced 139 new cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day increase the province has ever seen.

As of Thursday, 6,830 case of COVID-19 had been recorded in B.C. since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 1,412 are currently active, including 42 people who are in hospital for treatment, 14 of whom require critical care.

No new deaths related to the virus were seen Thursday, leaving the province’s death toll at 213.

While COVID-19 cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks, B.C.’s top doctor says that the health-care system is prepared and that resources, like hospital spaces and intensive care beds, are still largely available.

“We’re not at a point where we’re concerned about that,” she said Thursday.

However, Henry stressed that everyone should continue to follow provincial health guidelines – like physical distancing, regular hand washing and staying home if feeling unwell – especially as the new school year has begun.

Henry added that it was critical that everyone be diligent in screening themselves before going to school, including students, teachers and other staff members.

A total of 5,190 people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began.

The Island Health region has recorded 187 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, eight of which were considered active as of Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.