VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update on COVID-19 live in Victoria at 3 p.m.

The briefing will be livestreamed on this page and at CTV News Vancouver Island.

On Monday, health officials announced 53 new cases of COVID-19 over a 48-hour period, bringing the province’s total to 2,224 cases.

Over the same period, B.C. saw three more deaths related to the novel coronavirus, bringing the province’s total to 117.

Meanwhile, community outbreaks continue to be seen at three poultry processing facilities in the Lower Mainland, at the Mission Institution federal correctional centre and at the Kearl Lake oilsands facility in Alberta, where some B.C. workers are returning from.

Henry stressed that any B.C. worker who is returning from Kearl Lake must self-quarantine at their home for two weeks upon arrival. She also said that the outbreaks at the poultry facilities illustrate that everyone must remain at home if they are feeling at all unwell.

On Monday, health officials also released the province’s latest modelling on COVID-19 in B.C.

The modelling suggests that restrictions could be eased while still seeing a decline in coronavirus cases.

Specific plans to begin reopening parts of B.C.’s economy will be announced tomorrow, according to officials.

“We must find that right balance to protect lives and suppress transmission to the lowest rate possible,” said Henry Monday.

“Physical distancing has allowed us to put the brakes on COVID-19, but we haven’t stopped the car.”