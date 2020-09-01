VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia will provide an update on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province Tuesday.

The written statement is expected after 3 p.m. and comes on the heels of four deaths and 294 new cases of the virus announced Monday.

Yesterday's announcement also saw the number of active coronavirus cases in B.C. reach a new high with 1,107 ongoing cases.

All four deaths were in the Fraser Health region and three of the dead were residents in long-term care, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The provincial health officer warned British Columbians against increased socialization amid the rise in active cases.

"We are entering a new phase of our B.C. COVID-19 pandemic," Henry said. "The increase in the number of new cases that we have seen over the past few weeks remains a concern for all of us and we all have to do our part to ensure community spread remains low."

There have been 5,790 cases of coronavirus in B.C. since the start of the pandemic. The province's death toll now stands at 208.

Twenty-eight people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including 10 people in intensive care.

A total of 4,406 people have recovered from the virus in B.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.