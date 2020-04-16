VICTORIA -- Health officials in B.C. will provide an update Thursday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province but will not take questions from reporters or hold a live press conference.

The province will instead issue a statement with the latest information on the more than 1,500 cases of the novel coronavirus in B.C.

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Bonnie Henry announced that three more people had died of the virus, bringing B.C.'s COVID-19 death toll to 75.

On Thursday, the Correctional Service Canada said an inmate of the Mission Institution prison died at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital due to apparent complications related to COVID-19.

Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix also announced 44 new cases of the virus Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,561 confirmed cases.

Most of the British Columbians who have died of the virus were patients at long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland. However, one of the latest deaths announced Wednesday was a man in his 60s in the Interior Health region who was recovering from the virus at home. The death marked the first one recorded in the Interior Health region.

There are 131 people in hospital with the virus in B.C., including 59 in critical care.

Henry also said the "new normal" of physical distancing and self-isolation will continue in the province in some form for months.

"We are not at the point yet where we can let up and we know that is very challenging for people," Henry said. "We've heard some anecdotes, mostly of people getting frustrated and angry, and I think we have to realize that this is often a manifestation of anxiety and fear that we have: of not knowing about the future, not knowing what's going to happen with our jobs, not knowing what's going to happen with our families."

Some 955 people who tested positive for the virus in B.C. are now considered fully recovered, meaning there are 531 active cases across the province.

Of the 1,561 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C., the vast majority have been in the Lower Mainland, where there are 670 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 623 cases in the Fraser Health region.

Elsewhere in the province, there have been 146 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Interior Health region, 92 in Island Health and 30 in Northern Health.

On Friday, health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the province's modelling of the pandemic at 11 a.m.

"We want everyone to understand and see what we're seeing," Dix said. "And what we see is people around British Columbia who are taking part, who are participating, who are all in, who are helping to bend the curve."

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information is available.