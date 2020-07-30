VICTORIA -- B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will deliver a live update on new COVID-19 cases in the province on Thursday afternoon.

The briefing will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

The update comes one day after health officials announced 41 new cases of COVID-19 across the province.

On Wednesday, B.C.’s total number of coronavirus cases reached 3,562 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, no new deaths related to the virus were reported yesterday, leaving the province’s death toll at 194.

There are now 249 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, six of which are located in the Island Health region.

A total of six people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 across B.C., two of whom require intensive care.

As of Wednesday, no one in the Island Health region required hospital treatment for COVID-19. The health region has seen a total of 143 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Across the province, 3,109 people have recovered from COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.