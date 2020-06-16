VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie and Health Minister Adrian Dix will return to the podium Tuesday to provide a live update on COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

The briefing will be streamed live here and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Monday, health officials announced that 36 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered over the weekend, bringing the province’s total number of cases to 2,745 since the pandemic began.

B.C. also saw no new deaths related to the virus in the same time period, leaving the provincial death toll at 168.

Meanwhile, 2,395 people who had tested positive for the virus are now considered recovered. There remain 182 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, none of which are located in the Island Health region.

Of those cases, 13 people were in hospital for treatment including four people who required critical or intensive care.

While B.C. has seen success in curbing the spread of COVID-19, health officials say that British Columbians must continue to be vigilant.

"In many parts of our province where we have not had new cases in some time it may feel like almost back to normal," Henry said Monday.

"This pandemic is far from over. There continues to be no effective treatment and the virus will continue in our communities for many months to come."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.